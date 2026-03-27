Embedded Computing Design

IBASE Launches ASB100-PI800 Palm-Sized Fanless Edge PC with Intel Atom x7433RE

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 27, 2026

News

IBASE Launches ASB100-PI800 Palm-Sized Fanless Edge PC with Intel Atom x7433RE
Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. introduced the palm-sized fanless edge computing system, the ASB100-PI800, leveraging the Intel Atom x7433RE processor and built on the IBASE PI800 PICO-ITX board. The ASB100-PI800 delivers consistent energy efficient computing performance for space-constrained and low-power industrial IoT applications.

Expansion is supported by dual M.2 slots for storage, wireless connectivity, and IoT integration enabling designers the ability to customize the solution for a variety of edge applications. Its 133 x 102.2 x 51.5 mm allows for deployments in environments with limited space including industrial control cabinets, smart kiosks, and distributed edge nodes.

According to the press release, the ASB100-PI800 is enhanced for real-time data processing at the edge in applications such as smart factory automation, intelligent retail systems, and distributed IIoT deployments.  

For more information, visit www.ibase.com.tw.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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