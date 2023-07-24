Intel Powered Edge AI from Vecow and its VCM-1000 Series

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow released its VCM-1000 Series compact embedded computing system leveraging 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor with Intel H610E PCH. The systems arrive with 64GB of dual DDR5 operating at 4800MHz in a 2U half-rack size design with various I/Os. The VCM-1000 platforms are ideal for fiscally responsible vision control in digital factory, mobile robotics, public security, and other various AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.

"Vecow VCM-1000 Series is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processor, which provides high processing performance required for AI inference at the edge in a compact and flexibility form factor," said Jerry Chen, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "The system can be used for vision AI tasks with multiple PoE+ and USB3 interfaces for camera monitoring and recording."

VCM -1000:

System Processor －24-core 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Raptor Lake-S)

－16-core 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Alder Lake-S) Chipset Intel H610E BIOS AMI SIO IT8786E Memory 2 DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM, up to 64GB (Non-ECC) OS Windows 10, Window 11, Linux I/O Interface Serial 2 COM RS-232/422/485 USB 4 USB 3.2 (External), 4 USB 2.0 (External), 2 USB 2.0 (Internal) LED Power, HDD, PoE, Wireless SIM Card 1 SIM Card Socket (Internal) Expansion M.2 - 1 M.2 Key B Socket (2280/3052/3042, PCIe, SATA, USB 2) - 1 M.2 Key E Socket (2230, PCIe) Graphics Graphics Processor Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel Xe Architecture Interface - 1 VGA : Up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz - 1 DVI-D : Up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz Storage SATA 1 SATA III (6Gbps) M.2 1 M.2 Key M Socket (2280/22110, PCIe x2, SATA) Storage Device 1 2.5" SSD/HDD Bracket (Internal) Ethernet LAN 1 Intel I219LM GigE LAN LAN 2 Intel I210 GigE LAN

"We are excited to introduce the VCM-1000 Series to our customers," said Joseph Huang, Sales Lead at Vecow. "The series offers compact, reliable and budget-friendly benefits to our customers in edge AI and edge computing applications."

For more information, visit vecow.com.