Intel Powered Edge AI from Vecow and its VCM-1000 Series
July 24, 2023
News
Vecow released its VCM-1000 Series compact embedded computing system leveraging 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processor with Intel H610E PCH. The systems arrive with 64GB of dual DDR5 operating at 4800MHz in a 2U half-rack size design with various I/Os. The VCM-1000 platforms are ideal for fiscally responsible vision control in digital factory, mobile robotics, public security, and other various AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.
"Vecow VCM-1000 Series is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processor, which provides high processing performance required for AI inference at the edge in a compact and flexibility form factor," said Jerry Chen, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. "The system can be used for vision AI tasks with multiple PoE+ and USB3 interfaces for camera monitoring and recording."
VCM -1000:
|System
|Processor
|－24-core 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Raptor Lake-S)
－16-core 12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Alder Lake-S)
|Chipset
|Intel H610E
|BIOS
|AMI
|SIO
|IT8786E
|Memory
|2 DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM, up to 64GB (Non-ECC)
|OS
|Windows 10, Window 11, Linux
|I/O Interface
|Serial
|2 COM RS-232/422/485
|USB
|4 USB 3.2 (External), 4 USB 2.0 (External), 2 USB 2.0 (Internal)
|LED
|Power, HDD, PoE, Wireless
|SIM Card
|1 SIM Card Socket (Internal)
|Expansion
|M.2
|
- 1 M.2 Key B Socket (2280/3052/3042, PCIe, SATA, USB 2)
- 1 M.2 Key E Socket (2230, PCIe)
|Graphics
|Graphics Processor
|Intel UHD Graphics 770 driven by Intel Xe Architecture
|Interface
|
- 1 VGA : Up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
- 1 DVI-D : Up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
|Storage
|SATA
|1 SATA III (6Gbps)
|M.2
|1 M.2 Key M Socket (2280/22110, PCIe x2, SATA)
|Storage Device
|1 2.5" SSD/HDD Bracket (Internal)
|Ethernet
|LAN 1
|Intel I219LM GigE LAN
|LAN 2
|Intel I210 GigE LAN
"We are excited to introduce the VCM-1000 Series to our customers," said Joseph Huang, Sales Lead at Vecow. "The series offers compact, reliable and budget-friendly benefits to our customers in edge AI and edge computing applications."
For more information, visit vecow.com.