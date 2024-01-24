Join the Iridium Constellation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Iridium

Iridium Communications Inc. introduced Project Stardust, the next generation of its direct-to-device (D2D) strategy with 3GPP 5G standards-based Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) service development. The solution gives smartphone companies, OEMs, chipmakers, mobile network operators (MNO) and related IoT developers ability to meet specific needs within the Iridium network of satellites.

"This is an exciting moment for Iridium and is a testament to the flexibility and capability built into our satellite constellation," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "The industry is moving quickly towards a more standards-based approach, and after surveying the field, we found that we're the best positioned to lead the way using our own network, particularly given our true global coverage."

The initial NB-IoT will support 5G NTN messaging and SOS capabilities for smartphones, tablets, cars, and related consumer applications. Implementing the solution will add a satellite network to deliver a low-latency LEO* user experience.

