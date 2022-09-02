Lenovo Accelerates Edge to Cloud Capabilities with Expanded Range of Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

At VMware Explore, Lenovo showcased enhanced hybrid multi-cloud and edge solutions with VMware, designed to enable agility and ideal deployment capabilities for customers across retail, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, telecom, and smart city environments.

The modern solutions include a series of innovations with VMware to drive business transformation from the edge to the cloud.

“Together, with VMware, we are helping to fuel business transformation with hybrid multi-cloud and edge solutions that help customers quickly scale their IT environments to harness the power of data.” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with VMware, developing industry-defining innovations that help customers fuel their intelligent transformation.”

Lenovo’s collaboration with VMware includes new capabilities designed to equip customers with efficient IT for deployment across hybrid multi-cloud and edge environments.

Lenovo’s newly enhanced ThinkAgile VX solution delivers advanced management capabilities, with improved automation, monitoring, and troubleshooting to accelerate hybrid multi-cloud deployment. Lenovo ThinkAgile VX leverages VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu to modernize data centers with preconfigured and pre-validated solutions that support traditional and modern cloud native applications. With these new capabilities, customers can realize up to a 75% reduction in time to deploy, single-click automatic updates, faster insights and end-to-end simplified day zero and day two operational intelligence.

Based on Lenovo’s ThinkAgile VX and VMware Cloud Foundation, Lenovo delivers the TruScale Hybrid Cloud with VMware, combining the security of on-premise infrastructure with cloud operations. With the Lenovo and VMware integrated TruScale solution, customers are supported by a single, integrated billing, pay-as-you-grow model, which helps achieve total cost of ownership savings.

Lenovo continues its leadership in delivering a broad selection of edge optimized solutions as the first-to-market with the new VMware Edge Compute Stack (ECS).

“VMware Edge Compute Stack with the Lenovo ThinkEdge portfolio delivers next-generation edge build-out, better enabling enterprise multi-cloud operations with edge-native applications, and together with TruScale provides network, security, and compute resource management as a service” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, service provider and edge business unit, VMware. “The combined solution enables customers to transform their edge locations and help ensure core and edge resources are not siloed, but rather operate in an extended, micro-services continuum.”

Together, the Lenovo ThinkEdge hardware and VMware ECS software offers an efficient way to deploy edge computing from retail stores to manufacturing plants and everything in-between. The tightly integrated, modern edge solution combines vSAN HCI and VMware Tanzu with Lenovo’s ThinkEdge portfolio. With Lenovo XClarity hardware manager fully integrated into VMware ECS, Lenovo customers can deploy and manage the hardware and software from the edge to the cloud.

Lenovo and Micron have collaborated with VMware to develop the industry’s first certified vSAN ESA, using Lenovo ThinkAgile VX and Micron’s 7450 NVMe SSDs. The joint solution delivers the industry’s first single-tier HCI storage solution and eliminates the cache layer to deliver optimized performance and efficiency. It is ideal for demanding data center workloads or for customers requiring high endurance, next-generation server architecture.

For more information, visit here.