Newark is now shipping new LattePanda 3 Delta from DFRobot

Press Release

Newark, an Avnet company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, is now stocking the new DFRobot LattePanda 3 Delta single board computer (SBC).

The new board is the latest addition to the LattePanda family and is a pocket-sized hackable computer, measuring 125mm x 78mm x 16mm. With headroom for exceptional creativity, the LattePanda 3 Delta supports Linux, Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Compared to other SBCs at the same price, the LattePanda 3 Delta offers the highest performance and features Intel’s 11th generation mobile 4-core processor, the N5105. With up to 8 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, LattePanda 3 Delta is the most cost-effective product DFRobot have ever made. It is an ideal solution for artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications, smart city, edge computing, smart home, face detection and recognition, artificial intelligence server, intelligent monitoring, voice recognition, cloud machine learning and more.

Romain Soreau, Head of Single Board Computing, Newark, says: “LattePanda 3 Delta is poised to define a new era of computing and will be a driving force behind new levels of creativity for developers, tech enthusiasts and industry innovators. Designed as the world's most compact SBC, LattePanda 3 Delta is an exceptional board for space constrained applications which require high performance such as AI localization, robotics, smart factory, home automation, gaming and handheld devices.”

Key features of the LattePanda 3 Delta board, now available for fast delivery from Newark, include

Supports 4K IPS touch display: Ultra-high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR feature as well as two USB Type C and one mini-HDMI port.

Faster Processor: The CPU of LattePanda 3 Delta is up to 2x faster than the previous version while the GPU is up to 3x faster to support usage including playing 4K HDR video and running processor intensive games.

Supports Wi-Fi 6: With a transfer speed up to 2.4Gb/s, the LattePanda 3 Delta is 2.7x times faster than Wi-Fi 5. It is also equipped with a USB 3.2 gen2 port that has an ultra-high bandwidth, delivering up to 10Gb/s of throughput which is twice as fast as USB3.2 gen1 (previously known as USB3.0). Bluetooth 5.2 is included as standard.

Gigabit Ethernet: The onboard port provides extremely high-speed internet connectivity.

42 expandable interfaces: The expandable interfaces guarantee true hackability and rich playability.

Faster memory and increased storage: The board enables abundant creativity supported by 2933MHz high-frequency LPDDR4 RAM up to 8GB for smooth, superfast performance. Storage has been doubled, up to 64GB, for installing more software and data.

Watch Dog and auto power on: Simplifies unattended operation.

New cooling fan: Sustains the LattePanda 3 Delta’s high performance.

The LattePanda 3 Delta is also available with a Windows 10 license from Newark.

Developers can achieve a significant performance boost by upgrading from the Celeron N4100 of the LattePanda Delta to the Intel 11th-generation Celeron N5105 processor with up to 2.9GHz burst frequency. The processor maintains almost the same pinout and layout as the previous version to allow for effortless system migration or upgrading by replacement.

Sandy Zhang, CMO of LattePanda Team says: “LattePanda Team is very proud to cooperate with Newark/Farnell on this launch. It delivers an exciting message to our customers that they can immediately acquire our high-performance and hackable LattePanda 3 Delta anywhere in the world. Our collaboration ensures we can provide even higher levels of customer service.”

DFRobot emerged from a local maker community in 2008 and was among the first to embrace open-source hardware. The company creates innovative, user-friendly hardware and software products that become the building blocks in all kinds of electronic projects, fostering a strong community of learners around it. DFRobot has expanded from open-source hardware to STEM education, manufacturing and other industries. The company’s production lines range from gadgets for Arduino, LattePanda, Raspberry Pi, micro:bit, to comprehensive learning kits for K12 students such as Boson kit, micro:Maqueen series and Mind Plus.

As a global distributor, Newark can provide customers with fast access to easy-to-use products for project design. Customers can also benefit from 24/5 technical support alongside free access to valuable online resources on the Newark website, and engineering and maker community, element14 Community.

DFRobot’s new LattePanda 3 Delta is now in stock and available for fast delivery from Farnell in Europe, element14 in APAC and Newark in North America.