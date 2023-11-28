Portwell, Inc.,: PQ7-M21

Image Credit: Portwell, Inc.,

Product Description:

The Portwell PQ7-M21 is designed with the low-power Intel Atom®️ x7000E series, Intel®️ Processor N series, and high-performance Intel®️ Core™️ i3 N-series processors (codenamed Alder Lake-N), featuring AI acceleration and real-time computing with power efficiency. Built with fanless design (selected CPU SKUs), optimized performance and value, and extended product longevity support, the PQ7-M21 Qseven 2.1 module is an ideal building block for diverse IoT edge applications from intelligent healthcare and digital automation to smart transportation, building and city.