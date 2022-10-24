Product of the Week: AVerMedia’s Box PC with NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Autonomous machines and robots, smart inspection, smart security, and other embedded IoT applications heavily rely on advanced AI, high-speed connectivity, and advanced analytics. To expand the operations performed by these applications there are components that can provide an expansion of capabilities depending on the application you choose to build.

The D315AOB Standard Box PC from AVerMedia is powered by the 32GB/64GB NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin modules and is designed for flexible, high-performance edge applications. The NVIDIA SoM is able to handle the aforementioned applications with the 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which enable high performance and efficiency.

The D315AOB Standard Box PC in Action

AVerMedia’s small form factor Box PC provides one micro-SD card slot and a variety of I/O and expansion options for cameras that can process both digital and analog video sources. A 120-pin high-speed connector for MIPI SerDes cameras, such as the GMSL2/FPD-link III/V-by-One® HS, provides connectivity for AMR applications, GbE RJ-45 and 10G RJ-45 (3x10G RJ-45 optional via PCIe slot) ethernet for IP cameras in smart security applications, and a 10GigE vision camera connector for smart inspection.

The AGX Orin Box PC also provides an HDMI 2.0, one USB 2.0 Micro-B for recovery, two USB 2.0 Type-A, and two USB 3.2 Type-A. The solution features an Intel HD Audio analog connector and one PCIe slot for multi-function expansion.

And if you thought those options were vast, the D315AOB provides even more options for expansion such as a 40-pin for UART, SPI, CAN, I2C, I2S, and GPIOs; an M.2 E key for Wi-Fi 6E; an M.2 M key for SSD and capture (or AVerMedia capture card: CN311-H, CN312SW, CN312M); an mPCIe for a 4G LTE module or 5G module via adapter card; PCIe x16; and a CAN bus with a transceiver.

The D315AOB is a thermal solution that is both fan and fanless, with 181.5mm (W) x 137mm (L) x 88mm (H) dimensions, including the mounting hole. The box PC is CE, FCC, and KC certified and provides an operating temperature of -25°C~70°C, a storage temperature of -40°C ~ 85°C, and relative humidity of 40°C @ 95%, non-condensing. The solution also includes RTC battery support and battery life monitoring via MCU.

Getting Started with the D315AOB Standard Box PC

The AGX Orin Box PC is certified as a Microsoft Azure Device and Edge Managed program, providing users access to a validated project under Azure and IoT Edge. With the certification, devices will gain access to security features through the integration of Microsoft Defender for IoT micro-agent, enabling secure designs and managed IoT devices.

The Defender for IoT is an IoT EDR (IoT Endpoint Detection and Response) solution that offers IoT management and security features for asset discovery, threat vulnerabilities, and vulnerability management for the device’s applications and operating system as well as the device itself.

