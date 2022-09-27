Embedded Computing Design

AVerMedia Releases AGX Orin Box PC

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

September 27, 2022

News

Image Provided by AVerMedia

AVerMedia released the AGX Orin Box PC powered by the high performance and efficient NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOMs).

For applications needing concentrated routine metrics, the SOM produces 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with I/O resources built in a small form factor.

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOMs) is ideal for beginner access to edge AI and robotics.

A few of the available NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules are described below:

  • D315AO Engineering Kit with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Module
  • D315 Carrier Board with the NVIDIAJetson AGX Orin Module
  • D315AOB Standard Box PC with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Module

The D315AOB is a Microsoft Azure-certified device.

For more information, visit avermedia.com.

