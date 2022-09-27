AVerMedia Releases AGX Orin Box PC
September 27, 2022
News
AVerMedia released the AGX Orin Box PC powered by the high performance and efficient NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOMs).
For applications needing concentrated routine metrics, the SOM produces 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS) with I/O resources built in a small form factor.
The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules (SOMs) is ideal for beginner access to edge AI and robotics.
A few of the available NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules are described below:
- D315AO Engineering Kit with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Module
- D315 Carrier Board with the NVIDIAJetson AGX Orin Module
- D315AOB Standard Box PC with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Module
The D315AOB is a Microsoft Azure-certified device.
For more information, visit avermedia.com.