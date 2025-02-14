The Place To Be: A Month of Content in Three Days

By Prof. Axel Sikora Chairman embedded world Exhibition&Conference

Blog

Established in Nuremberg in March 2003, the embedded world Conference will hold its 23rd edition from March 11 to 13, 2025.

The original concept of a unique combination of an exhibition for engineers and technical management and a world-leading conference at the intersection of applied research and industrial applications has proven extremely successful. The embedded world Exhibition and Conference is driven by technology and applications, with a strong focus on system and cross-domain aspects. It is also driven by the embedded community and is its annual meeting point.

It is a great honor and pleasure to serve as chairman of the event. Together with the steering board, the program committee, and the entire team, we try to coordinate the many contributions. We collaborate with many major associations, foundations, and ecosystems contributing as community partners.

As a result, on the conference side alone, we will have 240 presentations in 80 sessions with detailed content on the various aspects and manifold challenges in the development, production, and operations of embedded systems. This will be followed by 20 half- and full-day classes, six-panel discussions, and a keynote from Altera’s CEO, Sandra Rivera In total, there will be 217 net hours of content, which equals 31 days and 8 hours. This is accompanied by many additional tutorials, pitches, meetings, and more.

In this diverse and dynamic world, it is especially interesting to identify some of the hot topics and consistent storylines. Examples would be topics like:

Artificial Intelligence from the very specific and detailed viewpoint of Edge AI,

embedded vision with its ever-growing amounts of data, the demand of data rate, and the absolute necessity of intelligent preprocessing at the edge,

embedded security in the era of growing conflicts and warfare, and the context of the EU Cyber Resilience Act,

rapidly growing IoT and Connectivity with increasing complexity of interdependent systems of systems.

Looking forward to meeting you in Nuremberg.