Embedded Executive: Ian Drew, Chairman, Foundries.io
October 19, 2022
“Matter is a great standard, if you assume it’s just a starting point. Oh, and it’s 10 years too late.”
This is how the discussion started with Ian Drew, the Chairman of Foundries.io in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Ian, who is a long-time veteran of our embedded and IoT industries, sits in the cat-bird’s seat on this and similar topics. As you’ll hear, we went back and forth as to whether his comments were accurate.