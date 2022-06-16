Infineon AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Infineon

Device cloud connectivity is difficult and time consuming because it requires Wi-Fi, embedded systems, antenna design, cloud configuration and coding experience.

The AIROC™ Cloud Connectivity Manager (CCM) module for IoT applications eliminates this problem. The simple, quick, and secure Wi-Fi networking subsystem reliably connects products to the cloud without extensive firmware development, testing or maintenance. No customer programming or SDK development are required.

Key features:

• Essential wireless, networking, cloud, and security features in a turnkey certified solution.

• Runs on Infineon signed software that we write and update--eliminating learning curve and development costs.

• Simple command set for easy product integration.

• Robust lifecycle security with a PSA level 2 certified secure MCU.

• CIRRENT™ Cloud ID, a secured, cryptographic device identity, that simplifies cloud provisioning of products.