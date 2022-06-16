Embedded Computing Design

Infineon AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Infineon AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager
Image Provided by Infineon

Device cloud connectivity is difficult and time consuming because it requires Wi-Fi, embedded systems, antenna design, cloud configuration and coding experience.

The AIROC™ Cloud Connectivity Manager (CCM) module for IoT applications eliminates this problem. The simple, quick, and secure Wi-Fi networking subsystem reliably connects products to the cloud without extensive firmware development, testing or maintenance. No customer programming or SDK development are required.

Key features:

• Essential wireless, networking, cloud, and security features in a turnkey certified solution.

• Runs on Infineon signed software that we write and update--eliminating learning curve and development costs.

• Simple command set for easy product integration.

• Robust lifecycle security with a PSA level 2 certified secure MCU.

• CIRRENT™ Cloud ID, a secured, cryptographic device identity, that simplifies cloud provisioning of products.

