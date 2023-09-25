SECO and Qualcomm Power AI Together

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SECO "Technology advancements in connectivity, computing, on-device AI and cloud services are fueling the digital transformation of industries and we are pleased to work with SECO as our design partner to simplify and scale the use of Qualcomm IoT technology in Europe", said Roberto Di Pietro, VP, Business Development of Qualcomm Europe, Inc. SECO and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating to quickly introduce IoT solutions to industry with innovative edge compute and AI capability leveraging Qualcomm Technologies' processors.

Within the agreement, SECO will develop hardware solutions dedicated to OEM consumers. Qualcomm Technologies is expected to offer technical support to streamline the integration of its environments into SECO’s new products. The ultimate goal is to design a system-on-module (SOM) and a modular single board computer (SBC).

“Technology advancements in connectivity, computing, on-device AI and cloud services are fueling the digital transformation of industries and we are pleased to work with SECO as our design partner to simplify and scale the use of Qualcomm IoT technology in Europe”, said Roberto Di Pietro, VP, Business Development of Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “Combining our technology leadership and SECO’s expertise in hardware-development will help OEM customers bring IoT products to market quicker and address new edge compute and AI use cases.”

For more information, visit seco.com.