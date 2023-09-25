Embedded Computing Design

SECO and Qualcomm Power AI Together

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 25, 2023

News

Image Credit: SECO

Within the agreement, SECO will develop hardware solutions dedicated to OEM consumers. Qualcomm Technologies is expected to offer technical support to streamline the integration of its environments into SECO’s new products. The ultimate goal is to design a system-on-module (SOM) and a modular single board computer (SBC).

“Technology advancements in connectivity, computing, on-device AI and cloud services are fueling the digital transformation of industries and we are pleased to work with SECO as our design partner to simplify and scale the use of Qualcomm IoT technology in Europe”, said Roberto Di Pietro, VP, Business Development of Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “Combining our technology leadership and SECO’s expertise in hardware-development will help OEM customers bring IoT products to market quicker and address new edge compute and AI use cases.”

For more information, visit seco.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

