Semtech Rebrands to Reflect Vision of a Smart, Connected, Sustainable Planet

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In the wake of Semtech Corporation's acquisition of Sierra Wireless, the company unveiled a refreshed brand reflecting its revitalized focus on sustainable IoT solutions. With the acquisition, Semtech's Cloud-to-chip portfolio has expanded to include products and services like semiconductors, software, cellular modules and routers, and connected services for digital transformation.

From smart homes and smart cities, to smart health care, manufacturing, agriculture, industrial and more, LoRa®-enabled sensing solutions are being implemented in areas from smart cities and health care to industrial and agricultural to address global sustainability issues such as tracking endangered species and preserving natural resources.

Combining LoRa®'s low power benefits cellular IoT's higher bandwidth capabilities and data-driven efficiencies is enabling Semtech to provide a comprehensive, optimized, and scalable IoT platform. Semtech also has businesses working on eliminating e-waste and introducing low-power solutions for implementation in data centers.

