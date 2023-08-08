THine Delivers 13MP PDAF Camera Utilizing OLogic’s Pumpkin EVKs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: THine Santa Clara, California. THine Solutions, Inc. (THine) unveiled its THSCP101, a THEIA-CAM 13MP PDAF Camera utilizing OLogic’s Pumpkin i350 and Pumpkin i500 Evaluation Kits (EVKs) for optimal image delivery. Integrated System on Chips (SoCs) are MediaTek’s Genio 350 and Genio 500 supplying processing power for N edge AI + IoT environment.Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect of THine Solutions, Inc. said, “Previously, developing a scalable integration of high-resolution and high-performance imaging capabilities to an AI + IoT system had been really difficult, but not anymore. MediaTek customers can now just plug the THSCP101 to Pumpkin EVKs and then see the state-of-the-art image quality just in a few minutes.”







The kit is established on THine’s THP7312-P Image Signal Processor (ISP) and Sony’s IMX258 13MP CMOS PDAF image sensor. The THSCP101 is delivered with the camera board enclosed in an acrylic shell, flat flexible cable, adaptor board (2 MIPI CSI-2 ports of the Pumpkin EVK), and the required driver to stream and manage images. Easy set up is facilitated by using a Video4Linux2 (V4L2) driver to operate a variety of functions and the libcamera middleware stack for full MediaTek Genio SDK integration. Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) technology provides superior autofocus.

“It is quite a breakthrough for our solution offerings,” said Ted Larson, CEO of OLogic, Inc. “We saw many customers who struggled to integrate high resolution cameras. Despite many camera-related components available in the market, it was almost impossible for them to even perform decent color tuning before going into production.”

Highlights:

Compatible with OLogic’s Pumpkin i350 and Pumpkin i500 up to 2 cameras each

Various high-resolution options (13MP at 20fps, 4K2K at 30fps, and 1080p at 60fps, all in YUV422 format)

Optimized auto white balance and auto exposure

Perfect unit-to-unit Image quality for high volume production

Single 1.38” x 1.38” (35mm x 35mm) camera board

Stéphane Le Provost, Senior Director of Technology at MediaTek ends with, “This kit makes it simpler for customers to include camera systems in their products without having to manage the long and expensive process of developing and producing them from scratch.

For more information, visit thinesolutions.com.