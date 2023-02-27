Build Your Own IoT Device (with the help of AWS and Avnet)

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

If somebody told you they could help you get 80% of your design completed, or at least put you on the path to getting that far, you’d likely jump at the chance. Throw in three hours of tech support to help you engineer, debug, and test, and it becomes a no-brainer. That’s exactly what we’re offering to the first 50 embedded engineers/developers who sign up for a workshop devoted to connecting IoT devices to the AWS Cloud.

The workshop is titled Build your own AWS Cloud-Connected IoT device with AWS IoT ExpressLink.

Did I mention that it’s free, assuming you qualify? And there’s a free lunch included. The catch? You must be present in Nuremberg on March 13, because that’s where this workshop takes place. It’s a three-hour hands-on workshop, where you’ll learn how to connect IoT devices to the AWS Cloud—within minutes—using actual hardware. You will learn how security and networking heavy-lifting is handled for you by the AWS IoT ExpressLink module and how it can be integrated into your designs using simple code snippets.

Using the AWS IoT ExpressLink module, you will connect a portable electronic device over Wi-Fi to the AWS Cloud, upload and visualize sensor data, and then control LEDs and NFC tags. As a bonus, FAEs from Avnet will be on hand to explain how its IoTConnect IoT Solution accelerator software can simplify your IoT solution while accelerating development and showing how it can be securely scaled.

As a bonus, at the end of the workshop, five lucky attendees will win an AWS IoT ExpressLink kit to take home. Note that some basic Python programming knowledge is required.