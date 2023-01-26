Clarinox Ups the Ante with Support for PX5 RTOS

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Melborne, Australia. Clarinox Technologies is integrating ClarinoxBlue Bluetooth and ClarinoxWiFi protocol stack software into the PX5 RTOS optimizing wireless connectivity in embedded devices. Designers can utilize the software for efficient connectivity with components, sensors, and networks.

Trish Messiter, CEO, Clarinox Technologies said, “Built to streamline product development, our well-proven ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi protocol stack software, now with support for the PX5 RTOS, helps embedded developers to launch new developments, modernize legacy devices and open new possibilities for manufacturers to scale and expand their product lines.”

The PX5 RTOS is a fifth-generation RTOS for industrial applications requiring performance, safety, and security. Developed on a native application of the standard POSIX pthreads API (semaphore, mutex and message queues), it supports real-time extensions such as event flags, fast queues, tick timers and memory management.

“The PX5 RTOS is purpose-built to deliver benefits across all IoT sectors, including commercial and safety-critical applications,” said William E. Lamie, president, PX5. “Our partnership with Clarinox, a leader in Bluetooth and short-range wireless communications solutions, helps developers reduce technology and performance barriers to fully experience the benefits of IoT connectivity.”

For more information, visit clarinox.com.