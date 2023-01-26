Embedded Computing Design

Clarinox Ups the Ante with Support for PX5 RTOS

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 26, 2023

News

Melborne, Australia. Clarinox Technologies is integrating ClarinoxBlue Bluetooth and ClarinoxWiFi protocol stack software into the PX5 RTOS optimizing wireless connectivity in embedded devices. Designers can utilize the software for efficient connectivity with components, sensors, and networks.

Trish Messiter, CEO, Clarinox Technologies said, “Built to streamline product development, our well-proven ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi protocol stack software, now with support for the PX5 RTOS, helps embedded developers to launch new developments, modernize legacy devices and open new possibilities for manufacturers to scale and expand their product lines.”

The PX5 RTOS is a fifth-generation RTOS for industrial applications requiring performance, safety, and security. Developed on a native application of the standard POSIX pthreads API (semaphore, mutex and message queues), it supports real-time extensions such as event flags, fast queues, tick timers and memory management.

“The PX5 RTOS is purpose-built to deliver benefits across all IoT sectors, including commercial and safety-critical applications,” said William E. Lamie, president, PX5. “Our partnership with Clarinox, a leader in Bluetooth and short-range wireless communications solutions, helps developers reduce technology and performance barriers to fully experience the benefits of IoT connectivity.”

For more information, visit clarinox.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Open Source
Open Source - Board & System Standards
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Security
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Automotive
Image Provided by Quectel
Quectel Offers ASIL Solutions for ADAS

January 24, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
Storage
Server RAM Modules – Where Reliability and Stability Are Crucial

January 12, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Paul Stager, Director of Engineering, EdgeQ

January 18, 2023

MORE