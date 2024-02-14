Embedded Executive: Big Steps for the Z-Wave Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to the Z-Wave Alliance, a newly formed standards development organization. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Z-Wave Alliance is Avi Rosenthal, whose day job is the Managing Partner of bluesalve partners.

I know Z Wave has been around for quite some time, but the Alliance was previously a manufacturer-owned group, and now it’s independent. That “launch” comes on the heels of a second supplier being added to the mix. Previously, you had to go to Silicon Labs to get your transceivers. Now that the spec is truly open, other transceiver manufacturers will likely come on line, and Trident IoT is the first to join. To hear more about what this means and where the spec and the Alliance is headed, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.