Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Big Steps for the Z-Wave Alliance

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 14, 2024

Embedded Executive: Big Steps for the Z-Wave Alliance

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to the Z-Wave Alliance, a newly formed standards development organization. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Z-Wave Alliance is Avi Rosenthal, whose day job is the Managing Partner of bluesalve partners.

I know Z Wave has been around for quite some time, but the Alliance was previously a manufacturer-owned group, and now it’s independent. That “launch” comes on the heels of a second supplier being added to the mix. Previously, you had to go to Silicon Labs to get your transceivers. Now that the spec is truly open, other transceiver manufacturers will likely come on line, and Trident IoT is the first to join. To hear more about what this means and where the spec and the Alliance is headed, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
Harnessing Sunlight: How a Tiny Panel Woke Up the Cortex-M — Part 1

February 14, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: ByteSnap Design
ByteSnap Design for Convenience

February 14, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Mouser New Product of the Week: Xilinx Kria KD240 Drives Starter Kit

February 12, 2024

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Anders
Get Caught in the DRAGONEYE

February 13, 2024

MORE