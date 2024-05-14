Embedded Computing Design

MaxBotix Introduces its Ultrasonic Tank Sensor

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 14, 2024

News

Image Credit: Maxbotix

Brainerd, Minnesota. MaxBotix introduced its MaxBotix Ultrasonic Tank Sensor and RangeTrack application aimed at transforming liquid level monitoring and sensor integration processes.

MaxBotix Ultrasonic Tank Sensor offers up to 1 mm resolution, multiple range options (up to 16.5 meters), and a wide operating temperature range (-40ºC to +65ºC). It delivers low power consumption and advanced range of information ideal for level monitoring and automation.

"Our Ultrasonic Tank Sensor empowers users to confidently monitor tank and liquid levels across many styles of containers," says Scott Wielenberg, Sales Manager at MaxBotix. "It's a comprehensive solution to eliminate guesswork and prevent disasters."

RangeTrack offers connectivity with MaxBotix sensors equipped with USB cables, reducing custom wiring and additional software. It accelerates sensor performance validation reducing development time with a user-friendly environment.

"RangeTrack showcases the advanced capabilities of MaxBotix sensors without complex setups," adds Scott Wielenberg.

For more information, visit maxbotix.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Analog & Power
Is a 40-year Battery Life a Reality

May 13, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Infineon
Choose the Right Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Connect Your AI-Enabled Smart Factory

May 9, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: McObject
McObject Delivers eXtremeDB 8.4 Improving Performance, Security, and Developer Productivity

May 13, 2024

MORE