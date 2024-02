Embedded Executive: Customize Your COM Express Design, Sealevel Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

COM Express has been around for at least a decade. While many people think of it as a standard architecture (it is), it can be customized in lots of different ways. To understand how a standard can be made custom while remaining standard, I spoke to Earle Foster, a Senior Vice President, Sealevel Systems in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. It’s actually easier than you might think.