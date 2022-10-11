12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board



The 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board enables accelerated development of embedded computing prototypes, dramatically expedites electrical hardware engineering, and reduces costs for new product introductions (NPIs). At 95 millimeters square, the 12009 Compact Evaluation Board is identical in size to a Compact Type 6 COM Express module.



Standard I/O includes Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, GPIO, RS-232, and Mini DisplayPort. The 12009 evaluation board is designed for the congatec® conga-TC370 COM Express family, with support for 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors, up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, and TPM 2.0 support.



The complete evaluation kit (Part #12009-001-KT) includes a Type 6 module with Intel Core i3-8145UE CPU and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. Additionally, to improve the development process, the kit includes a 128GB M.2 SATA SSD module (supports Windows® and Linux® operating systems), a desktop power supply, and a wide variety of cables to facilitate connections to serial and Ethernet ports and optional fans. Power button and power-indicating LED also included.



The 12009 COM Express Type 6 Evaluation Board features a wide operating temperature range of 0ºC to 70ºC and is powered via a locking, four-position Molex Micro-Fit connector.



12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board I/O