Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek AIE015-AT Kit Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor Targets Robotics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 07, 2026

News

Axiomtek AIE015-AT Kit Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor Targets Robotics
Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released the NVIDIA Jetson Thor powered AIE015-AT Developer Kit that integrates the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture with 2560 CUDA cores and 5th-gen 96 Tensor Cores, delivering up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance and 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. Highlights include quad 25GbE, CSI-2, USB 3.2, COM/CANbus, UART/I2C/I2S/GPIO interface, M.2, and mPCIe, along with a 9–36VDC power input with ignition control.

Per the press release, the AIE015-AT Developer Kit presents designers the tools to leverage LLMs (Large Language Models) and VLMs (Vision-Language Models) for real-time decision-making, enhanced adaptability, and improved human–machine interaction.

The AIE015-AT delivers enhanced computing capabilities for complex robotics systems, including humanoid robots, autonomous machines, medical devices, and aerospace robotics.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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