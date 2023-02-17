Dev Kit Weekly: Artila's Matrix-310 Industrial IoT Gateway

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day having been this week, I’d like to say: communication is key. Of course, I’m talking about communication specifically in Industrial IoT environments where everything is connected and relies on precise communications to and from the cloud to execute important tasks on time and correctly.

Artila has taken that message to heart with the Matrix-310, an Arduino-based programmable industrial IoT gateway that provides multi-communication for dual networks.

The Matrix-310 is powered by a 240 MHz ESP32 Xtensa dual-core 32-bit LX6 MCU that’s not only equipped with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy, but also includes an external antenna connector.

Additionally, the gateway offers a LAN port for 10/100 Mbps Ethernet connection, as well as two serial ports, two digital input channels, and one relay output channel for data transmission. Wireless connectivity can be enabled with 802.11 b/g/n compliant 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The gateway supports a wide 9 to 40 VDC input power range and features 520 KB of SRAM and an additional 4 MB of Flash memory to support the amount of data aggregated, processed, and shared with the cloud in industrial environments.

Speaking of, the Matrix-310 is, of course, housed in a solid steel enclosure and, even fanless, boasts an operating temperature of 0~70°C, to withstand the typical harsh conditions associated with industrial environments. The gateway is also the solution is CE Class A and FCC Class A regulated.

The Matrix-310 connects to a Windows- or OSX-enabled PC via a USB client port that serves as the gateway’s serial console, through which you can upload things like application sketches to the device.

You can program the Matrix-310 with an included Xtensa C/C++ toolchain on the Arduino ESP32-compatible IDE (also provided). This gateway also comes with access to a Microsoft Arduino plugin for VS code, as well as example code available on GitHub for accessing cloud APIs and Modbus RTUs.

With all these features, the Matrix-310 programmable IIoT gateway can be implemented in industrial automation and environmental monitoring use cases, so if you like the sound of it, be sure to get your own!

You can purchase your own Matrix-310 from WDL Systems for $128.