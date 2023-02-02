Development Kits: From Prototype to Production-Ready

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and Dave Priscak, Vice President of Technical Solutions and Selling at Ambiq, discuss the need for development kits, what engineers are looking for when selecting one, and Ambiq’s role in providing both new and existing customers with this hardware.

Next, we’re back with another episode of Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, where this week the two are also discussing development boards. More specifically, their rise in popularity, their cost efficiency, and the different target applications that can be achieved by using one.

But first, Brandon and Rich are once again discussing the death of the 8-bit microcontroller with the prevalence of the 32-bit, which offers a lot more performance. And although makers of 32-bit CPUs continue to drive their prices down with the hope of eventually replacing 8 bit CPUs, we aren't there yet, and only time will tell.