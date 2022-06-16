Foundries.io FoundriesFactory

Embedded Computing Design

June 16, 2022

FoundriesFactory is a unique Edge Platform-as-a-Service (EPaaS) that reinvents IoT by delivering a secure, customizable Linux-based platform with fleet management services.

Our open-source Linux microPlatform interfaces to any cloud and supports market leading microprocessors, SBCs and SoMs, enabling developers to focus on containerized applications, without having to worry about the software platform and operating system. Built with Yocto, it uses best industry practices for security and incremental OTA updates. FoundriesFactory includes a cloud-based DevSecOps platform, reducing the cost of developing, testing, deploying and maintaining secure devices throughout their service life.

