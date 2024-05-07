Prophesee and AMD Collaborate on Event-Based Vision Solution

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

PARIS – Prophesee SA announced that its Event-based Metavision HD sensor and AI are now available for use with the AMD Kria ™ KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit, supporting the accelerated development of advanced Edge machine vision applications.

Per the company, the development marks the industry’s first Event-based Vision development kit compatible with an AMD platform, enabling a platform for both evaluation and go-to production with an industrial-grade solution for target applications such as smart city and machine vision, security cameras, retail analytics, and many others.

The AMD Kria™ K26 System-on-Module (SOM) development platform, the KV260 Vision AI starter kit, is built for advanced vision application development without requiring complex hardware design knowledge or FPGA programming skills. AMD Kria SOMs for edge AI applications provide an FPGA-based device with I/O for efficient vision and robotics tasks. Combined with the Prophesee Event-based vision technology, machine vision system developers can leverage the lower latency and lower power capabilities of the Metavision platform to experiment and create efficient applications compared to traditional frame-based vision sensing approaches.

Fig.1 Prophesee Metavision Starter Kit – AMD Kria KV260 and Active Marker LED board

A plug-and-play Active Markers Tracking application is included in this kit. It allows for >1,000Hz 3D pose estimation, with complete background rejection at pixel level while providing extreme robustness to challenging lighting conditions. This application highlights features of Prophesee’s Event-based Metavision technologies, enabling a new range of high-speed tracking use cases such as game controller tracking, construction site safety, heavy load anti-sway systems, and more.

The Prophesee Starter Kit provides an ‘out of the box’ development solution to help users get up and running with the Prophesee Metavision SDK and IMX636 HD Event-based sensor realized in collaboration between Prophesee and Sony, allowing porting of algorithms to the AMD commercial and industrial-grade system-on-module (SOMs) powered by the custom-built Zynq™ UltraScale+™ multiprocessing SoC.

The Prophesee-enabled AMD Kria KV260 Starter Kit is available now.