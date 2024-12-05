Delta Introduces DIBT, Integrating Top Brands for Comprehensive Smart Building Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Delta Fremont, California. Delta announced Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT) and labels it as a one-stop shop for smart and sustainable building solutions for North American clients. On December 1, 2024, subsidiaries Amerlux LLC and Delta Controls, Inc. integrated with DIBT, with their company names changing to Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (USA), LLC and Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada), Inc.

Amerlux and Delta Controls will continue as brands of Delta under the DIBT umbrella, ensuring stability in product quality and innovation. The comprehensive offerings of DIBT will include building automation by LOYTEC and AI-enhanced surveillance solutions provided by March Networks and VIVOTEK.

Bill Lo, General Manager of Delta’s Building Automation Business Group, said, "With DIBT, Delta reinforces its leadership in the smart building sector by providing end-to-end solutions that cover every aspect of buildings’ management. Our goal is to deliver tailored solutions that leverage the strengths of Delta’s premier brands, while also enhancing our sales, system integration, and customer service capabilities. This initiative will empower customers to meet the growing demands of smart buildings, city infrastructure and sustainability."

For more information, visit dibt.delta-americas.com.