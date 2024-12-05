Embedded Computing Design

Delta Introduces DIBT, Integrating Top Brands for Comprehensive Smart Building Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: Delta

Fremont, California. Delta announced Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT) and labels it as a one-stop shop for smart and sustainable building solutions for North American clients. On December 1, 2024, subsidiaries Amerlux LLC and Delta Controls, Inc. integrated with DIBT, with their company names changing to Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (USA), LLC and Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada), Inc.

Amerlux and Delta Controls will continue as brands of Delta under the DIBT umbrella, ensuring stability in product quality and innovation. The comprehensive offerings of DIBT will include building automation by LOYTEC and AI-enhanced surveillance solutions provided by March Networks and VIVOTEK.

Bill Lo, General Manager of Delta’s Building Automation Business Group, said, "With DIBT, Delta reinforces its leadership in the smart building sector by providing end-to-end solutions that cover every aspect of buildings’ management. Our goal is to deliver tailored solutions that leverage the strengths of Delta’s premier brands, while also enhancing our sales, system integration, and customer service capabilities. This initiative will empower customers to meet the growing demands of smart buildings, city infrastructure and sustainability."

For more information, visit dibt.delta-americas.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive
Winbond Announces Enhanced LPDDR4/4X DRAM Products for Automotive Applications

December 3, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Parasoft
Solving Embedded Software Testing Challenges

December 5, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Choosing Your Programming Language, AdaCore

November 27, 2024

MORE