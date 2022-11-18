On-Demand Webcast: Programming Options and Setting Up the RP2040 Programming environment

In this second “Developing with Pi,” class, we’ll get started programming the RP2040 microcontroller. We’ll show how to set up the Thonny IDE for programming in a Python, and how to set up the Arduino IDE for programming in C. We’ll interface with the RP2040 in both environments, doing a “hello world” to help get you started on your programming journey! For this class we’ll be using the Raspberry Pi Pico, and the same concepts should apply to any dev board based on the RP2040.