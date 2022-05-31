Canonical at Embedded World 2022

Press Release

Embedded World 2022 is almost here! From 21-23 June 2022, the 20th edition of the embedded world Conference will bring together experts from all areas of research for embedded systems, IoT & Edge devices.

It’s a very special event: We’ll be celebrating the launch of Ubuntu Core 22. Ubuntu Core is an optimised version of Ubuntu engineered for IoT and embedded systems. Ubuntu Core helps manufacturers meet these challenges with an ultra-secure, small-footprint and low-touch operating system, backed by a growing ecosystem of silicon & ODM partners.

Indeed, Ubuntu is supported across a wide-variety of SoCs (Systems on a chip) from industry-leading vendors including Intel, NVIDIA, Xilinx, NXP and Qualcomm. With the optimised Ubuntu on these platforms, you will get a first-class pre-validated operating system to develop your solution on and accelerate your project deliveries.

In this article, you’ll find a recap of our upcoming sessions and demos over this three-day event and a chance to book a 30 minute meeting with one of our experts at Embedded World.

Join us to discuss how device software, edge computing, and emerging technologies will shape every day IoT solutions. We look forward to seeing you there!

Sessions

Tuesday June 21, 2022

12:00 – 12:15 CEST

Ubuntu Core: A Secured Embedded Linux Distribution for RISC-V

Hall 1, Booth #1-550

Speaker: Ondrej Kubik, Field Technical Architect, Canonical

17:00 – 17:45 CEST

Video Analytics With OpenVINO and EdgeX

Speaker: David Beamonte, Product Manager, Canonical

In this presentation, David will show how to build a video analytics application on an edge device running Ubuntu Core.

Wednesday June 22, 2022

13:00 – 13:30 CEST

Bridging the IT / OT divide in Industry 4.0

Exhibitor Forum Hall 1: Booth #1-500 | LIVESTREAM | Speaker: Edoardo Barbieri, Product Manager at Canonical

Edoardo will show how Ubuntu Core enables the transition from each piece of factory hardware serving a distinct functionality to a connected world of software-defined and app-enabled devices.

13:30 – 13:45 CEST

Linux made easy on RISC-V with Ubuntu

Hall 1, Booth #1-550 |Speaker: Gordan Markuš, Silicon Alliances Partner Manager, Canonical

11:00am – 11:15am CEST

Developing Containerized RISC-V Applications with Ubuntu

Hall 1, Booth #1-550 | Speaker: Heinrich Schuchardt, RISC-V Lead Engineer at Canonical

To get the full programme overview, click here.

Demos

Over the Air Update Demo: How do you maintain software while your industrial device is deployed in the field? Visits by a technician are expensive, and local users may not be technical enough to do it on their own. The answer: Ubuntu Core Over-The-Air (OTA) updates.

Device management demo: Managing a device once in the field can be tricky – but there are open-source solutions supported by Canonical that can help. Learn how we can deploy Node-RED alongside Ubuntu Core to meet that challenge.

If you want to discuss any of these topics with an expert from Canonical, you can book a meeting here.