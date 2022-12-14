Ashling Unveils its Vitra-XS at RISC-V Summit

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

RISC-V Summit, San Jose. Ashling is showcasing its Vitra-XS, a debug and trace probe for integrated design with support for RISC-V and Arm platforms. Ashling developed the Vitra-XS to collaborate with Ashling’s RiscFree Eclipse based IDE & Debugger utilizing USB 3.0, 38-way Mictor target connector, 512 MB of on-board trace storage, RISC-V debug & trace standards E-Trace and N-Trace, and Arm CoreSight debug & trace standards SWD, DAP, ETM, PTM, STM, and CTI.

The Vitra-XS was developed to capture and view real time data-access and program flow. Acccording to Hugh O’Keeffe, CEO of Ashling, “Vitra-XS supports real-time trace which provides some key advantages when it comes to debugging and validating embedded systems. Using trace, developers can easily see how execution arrived at a certain point, via a back-trace or instruction history.” The Vitra-XS will target go, step, halt, breakpoints, interrogate memory, and registers and variables.

Other Vitra-XS highlights are:

Heterogeneous (e.g. Arm + RISC-V) & homogeneous debug & trace support for multi-core SoCs sharing a single debug & trace interface

Detects & automatically configures for the appropriate target voltage (from 0.9V to 5.0V)

Automatic trace clock & data skew adjustment (“AUTOLOCK”) to ensure integrity of captured high-speed data. Vitra-XS automatically calibrates itself to your target’s trace data port

Parallel (up to 16-bits data & additional control) trace capture up to 400MHz

Optional Gigabit Ethernet interface & compact form factor

In closing, O’Keeffe says, ” Trace information can be captured non-intrusively meaning that the application’s real-time performance is not affected and allows developers to profile their code to find out where time is actually being spent and to determine if timing requirements are being met.”

For more information, visit ashling.com.

