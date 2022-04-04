SEGGER Releases New Embedded Studio for RISC-V with Hard Real-Time C++ Support

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio for RISC-V, Version 6, now uses real-time memory management which improves efficiency and response time when allocating and freeing up memory, satisfying requirements for hard real-time in applications written in C++.

The new version supports all common RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit cores, including but not limited to RV64I, RV64E, RV64GC, RV32I, RV32IMA, RV32IMAC, RV32IMAF, RV32IMAFC, RV32G, RV32GC, RV32E, RV32EMA, and RV32EMAC.

In addition, Embedded Studio now provides embedded developers with a C++17 Compiler and C++17 Standard Library, combining the efficiency and compact code of SEGGER's emRun runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries.

The package includes generic container templates (such as sets, vectors, lists, queues, stacks, maps), standard algorithms (sorting, searching, transformations), function objects, iterators, localization, strings and streams, and utility functions for everyday use cases.

To support common embedded use cases even on resource-constrained targets, the C++ library is available in a "no-throw" configuration, avoiding overhead associated with exceptions.

Embedded Studio also comes with the SEGGER Linker, which is optimized to keep C++ applications small by removing the code duplication frequently encountered with template libraries.

Embedded Studio is a multi-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment) from SEGGER Microcontroller. Characterized by its flexibility of use, it includes all the tools & features a developer needs for professional embedded C and C++ programming & development.

It comes with a powerful project manager and source code editor. The editor is quick to start up and the build process is blazingly fast, saving precious working hours. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER's smart Linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems.

In combination with the Clang-based, highly optimizing C/C++ SEGGER Compiler, extremely small yet efficient programs can be generated, putting every byte to work.

The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers great performance and stability.

It is available for unlimited evaluation, and for educational and non-commercial purposes, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features or duration of use.

Embedded Studio is used extensively at SEGGER internally and is continuously updated and enhanced.

For more information, visit: https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio/