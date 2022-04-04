Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER Releases New Embedded Studio for RISC-V with Hard Real-Time C++ Support

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 04, 2022

News

SEGGER Releases New Embedded Studio for RISC-V with Hard Real-Time C++ Support

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio for RISC-V, Version 6, now uses real-time memory management which improves efficiency and response time when allocating and freeing up memory, satisfying requirements for hard real-time in applications written in C++.

The new version supports all common RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit cores, including but not limited to RV64I, RV64E, RV64GC, RV32I, RV32IMA, RV32IMAC, RV32IMAF, RV32IMAFC, RV32G, RV32GC, RV32E, RV32EMA, and RV32EMAC.

In addition, Embedded Studio now provides embedded developers with a C++17 Compiler and C++17 Standard Library, combining the efficiency and compact code of SEGGER's emRun runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries.

The package includes generic container templates (such as sets, vectors, lists, queues, stacks, maps), standard algorithms (sorting, searching, transformations), function objects, iterators, localization, strings and streams, and utility functions for everyday use cases.

To support common embedded use cases even on resource-constrained targets, the C++ library is available in a "no-throw" configuration, avoiding overhead associated with exceptions.

Embedded Studio also comes with the SEGGER Linker, which is optimized to keep C++ applications small by removing the code duplication frequently encountered with template libraries.

Embedded Studio is a multi-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment) from SEGGER Microcontroller. Characterized by its flexibility of use, it includes all the tools & features a developer needs for professional embedded C and C++ programming & development.

It comes with a powerful project manager and source code editor. The editor is quick to start up and the build process is blazingly fast, saving precious working hours. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER's smart Linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems.

In combination with the Clang-based, highly optimizing C/C++ SEGGER Compiler, extremely small yet efficient programs can be generated, putting every byte to work.

The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers great performance and stability.

It is available for unlimited evaluation, and for educational and non-commercial purposes, free of charge, with no restrictions in terms of code size, features or duration of use.

Embedded Studio is used extensively at SEGGER internally and is continuously updated and enhanced.

For more information, visit: https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Open Source - RISC-V & Open Source IP
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Analog & Power
Image Provided by HMS Networks
HMS Networks Releases Several Communication Solutions for the Expanding Battery Market

April 5, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Rohde & Schwarz Presents First IEEE 802.3ck-Compliant Automated Test Solution for High-Speed Ethernet Cable Assemblies

April 5, 2022

MORE
IoT
Connectivity is the Lifeblood of Edge Computing

April 5, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Intel
High-Performance Toolkit for Deep Learning Inference

April 4, 2022

MORE