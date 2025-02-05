7Starlake’s PCIe104-RH: AI-Ready Embedded Computing with NVIDIA and Intel Power

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: 7Starlake 7Starlake announced its PCIe104-RH, a cutting-edge PCIe/104 processing unit developed for extended performance and flexibility aimed at rugged, high-performance embedded environments. Leveraging Intel Core i7-13800HRE/HE processors and scalable framework, the PCIe104-RH is designed for applications in military, defense, unmanned systems, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) guaranteeing seamless operations of edge computing, and mission-critical workloads.

Integrated GPU options include MXM Type A/B, NVIDIA Lovelace GPUs (2000 Ada, 5000 Ada), and Ampere A4500 for enhanced parallel processing. Operating temperatures range from -40°C to 85°C and the solution is housed in a 148mm x 110mm form factor.

PCI/104 Express Type 2 supports two PCIEX4, four PCIEX1, and PCIE/104-RH facilitating the combination of the modular system design with dual Mini PCIe slots, M.2 NVMe (Gen 4.0x4), SlimSAS (PCI-Ex8) connections, and dual Ethernet (Intel I226-LM GbE).

Key Features:

Standard MXM Type 3.1 Support NVIDIA QUADRO GPU

NVIDIA MXM Ampere RTX A4500

80W/130W, 16GB GDDR6, 5,888 CUDA Cores

14C, 20T 2.5/5.0 GHz, 24MB, 45W

Multi-Expansions include Dual Mini PCIe Express Slots

GPU can be targeted for 4 Mini Display port outputs

For more information, visit 7starlake.com/.