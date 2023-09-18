Artila Delivers 12" Rugged TFT LCD Touch Panel

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Artila

Taipei, Taiwan. Artila released its HC-3120, a touch panel that delivers a 12” TFT LCD display supporting Linux environments.The panels leverage Arm's Cortex-A8 TI AM3354.

The IP65 rated enclosure houses a SGX530 3D Graphics Engine designed for applications including embedded computing, industrial automation, business automation, and networking communications. Integrated are various I/Os such as RS-232, two USB ports, CAN Bus, SDIO/SD/MMC, UART, 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, and Gigabit LAN.

Additional Highlights:

Fanless / Rugged Design HMI Computing

TI AM3354 Sitara ARM Cortex-A8 32-Bit RISC Processor

Onboard 256MB DDR3 SDRAM

Resistant to Water and Dust

I/Os include RS-232 and Gigabit LA

For more inforamtion, visit artila.com.