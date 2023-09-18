Artila Delivers 12" Rugged TFT LCD Touch Panel
Taipei, Taiwan. Artila released its HC-3120, a touch panel that delivers a 12” TFT LCD display supporting Linux environments.The panels leverage Arm's Cortex-A8 TI AM3354.
The IP65 rated enclosure houses a SGX530 3D Graphics Engine designed for applications including embedded computing, industrial automation, business automation, and networking communications. Integrated are various I/Os such as RS-232, two USB ports, CAN Bus, SDIO/SD/MMC, UART, 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, and Gigabit LAN.
Additional Highlights:
- Fanless / Rugged Design HMI Computing
- TI AM3354 Sitara ARM Cortex-A8 32-Bit RISC Processor
- Onboard 256MB DDR3 SDRAM
- Resistant to Water and Dust
- I/Os include RS-232 and Gigabit LA
For more inforamtion, visit artila.com.