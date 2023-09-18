Embedded Computing Design

Artila Delivers 12" Rugged TFT LCD Touch Panel

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 18, 2023

News

Artila Delivers 12" Rugged TFT LCD Touch Panel
Image Credit: Artila

Taipei, Taiwan. Artila released its HC-3120, a touch panel that delivers a 12” TFT LCD display supporting Linux environments.The panels leverage Arm's Cortex-A8 TI AM3354. 

The IP65 rated enclosure houses a SGX530 3D Graphics Engine designed for applications including embedded computing, industrial automation, business automation, and networking communications. Integrated are various I/Os such as RS-232, two USB ports, CAN Bus, SDIO/SD/MMC, UART, 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, and Gigabit LAN.

Additional Highlights:

  • Fanless / Rugged Design HMI Computing
  • TI AM3354 Sitara ARM Cortex-A8 32-Bit RISC Processor
  • Onboard 256MB DDR3 SDRAM
  • Resistant to Water and Dust
  • I/Os include RS-232 and Gigabit LA

For more inforamtion, visit artila.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing
Automotive
Consumer
Healthcare
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Networking & 5G - Ethernet & Serial
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Atmosic and Nichicon
Atmosic and Nichicon Combine to Harvest Energy in Your Wearables

September 14, 2023

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Kinetica
Kinetica Takes Human Language and ML to the Next Level

September 18, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Magnachip Targets Electric Vehicle Market with New 1200V and 650V IGBTs

September 11, 2023

MORE
Storage
Secure Boot: An Integral Security Feature for Code Storage, Operating Systems, and Data Storage

August 15, 2023

MORE