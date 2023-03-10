Best in Show Nominee: Aplex Technology - PhanTAM-921CPH

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

PhanTAM is our new stainless steel panel PC series, which is constructed by SUS304 or optional SUS316 with two sizes 15.6” and 21.5” TFT-LCD. It is powered by Intel 11th Generation Core i processor and featured complete IP69K waterproof and dustproof. Moreover, PhanTAM supports VESA mount, floor mount, swing arm mount, stand mount, desktop mount, etc. According to the anti-bacteria structure, easy cleaning feature and various mounting kits, it is well suited for many application fields, especially for factories that put hygiene as their top priority, such as food and beverage automation, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and clean room.

The high computing performance PhanTAM SUS316 stainless steel panel PC series comes in smooth surface, ultra-thin frame, full-range panel, stylish and modern outlook. It features acid resistance, anti-bacteria, anti-corrosion, anti-oxidation and is complete IP69K certified with equipping hygienic bolts with blue silicone rubber O-ring and waterproof antenna covers. It is easy to clean and the factory hygiene is easy to maintain as well. Besides, PhanTAM supports multiple mounting kits to fit in different application forms. Therefore, PhanTAM is perfect to be the upmost hygienic solution for strict standards and requirements like food automation applications in AIoT.

For more information, visit aplex.com.