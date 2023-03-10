Best in Show Nominee: Diamond Systems - GEODE

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

GEODE is Diamond’s newest and most innovative and feature-packed rugged computer system. It features COM Express architecture for performance scalability, earlier access to latest generation CPU technology, as well as longer product lifetime. The board-to-board internal construction eliminates most internal cabling to facilitate quicker delivery of custom configurations by elimination of custom case and cabling design and manufacturing. I/O expansion is easy with off the shelf PCIe/104 x1 and x16 I/O modules as well as dual PCIe minicard sockets and M.2 mass storage. IP67 construction and MIL-STD-810 shock/vibration compliance make Geode a perfect fit for the most rugged vehicle applications. Geode integrates a MIL-STD-461/704/1275 compliant power supply with isolation to meet military requirements. Standard configuration includes 11th Gen Core i7 with 64GB RAM, dual Gbe, HDMI, USB3, RS-232/422/485, and GPIO.

Geode’s board-to-board internal construction eliminates most internal cabling to improve ruggedness and quality, and it facilitates quicker delivery of custom configurations by eliminating custom case and cabling design and manufacturing. It features COM Express architecture for performance scalability, earlier access to latest generation CPU technology, as well as longer product lifetime. All of these benefits are key considerations for military and other rugged systems users. Geode changes the game for rugged systems by enabling customers to obtain custom solutions sooner and at lower cost.

For more information, visit diamondsystems.com.