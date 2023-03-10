Best in Show Nominee: IBASE Technology - G215-R2514 Outdoor Panel PC

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Product

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514 processor, the sunlight-readable G215-R2514 is an all-in-one 21.5" industrial-grade panel PC with a projected capacitive touch screen. Featuring a full system IP65 water and dust protection with an efficient thermal design for 1,120 W/m2 @ 50°C solar radiation protection, the panel PC incorporates a high-brightness 1000 nits display and supports ambient brightness control via software for energy conservation. Perfect for use in harsh outdoor conditions, additional features include a lockable mechanical design for anti-theft protection and an optional metal front cover design for screen protection in rugged outdoor environments

Designed for outdoor smart retail applications such as drive-in menu board ordering systems or driving range entertainment systems, the all-in-one G215-R2514 is perfect for use in rugged outdoor environments. To ensure the screen is clearly readable in sunlight conditions, it features a high-brightness 1000 nits screen with an efficient thermal design to withstand sunlight and protect the display from solar radiation. In addition, the panel PC supports full system IP65 for water and dust protection. A special lockable mechanical design protects it from theft, and an optional metal front cover design can protect it from harsh outdoor conditions

For more information, visit ibase.com.