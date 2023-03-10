Best in Show Nominee: IBASE Technology - INA1600 uCPE/SD-WAN Appliance

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The INA1600 is an uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000/V1000 processor. The entry-level INA1600 supports WiFi 6 and 5G LTE Cat20 connectivity and is FlexiWAN certified, making it easy for system integrators to deploy enterprise networks leveraging universal customer premises equipment (uCPE). The INA1600 features up to four 1G copper ports and optional two RJ45/fiber combo ports. It has two WAN ports for secure Internet connectivity and VPN support in SD-WANs, replacing traditional MPLS private lines in enterprises. The desktop appliance supports LTE/5G wireless communication module with dual SIM cards.

The INA1600 is designed to help enterprises centralize management and enable automated configuration and deployment with zero-touch provisioning (ZTP). A SD-WAN uses software-based networking technologies to virtualize WAN connections, enabling enterprises to use any combination of transport services, including MPLS, LTE, 5G, and broadband Internet services, to securely connect branch offices to the headquarters data center. With cloud-based SD-WAN, enterprises can deliver more responsive and predictable applications in less time and at a lower cost than traditional MPLS services. The INA1600 adds value by providing an integrated view of the network that can be easily managed at scale.

For more information, visit ibase.com.