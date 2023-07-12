BeagleBoard.org Moves Along with its BeagleV-Ahead
July 12, 2023
BeagleBoard.org is now delivery its BeagleV-Ahead single board computer (SBC) based on the TH1520, a quad core 64-bit RISC-V SoC from T-Head. The SBC utilizes the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).
Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org offered, “RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum as a transformative technology, and we believe that BeagleV Ahead will play a crucial role in its widespread adoption.”
BeagleV-Ahead supports hobbyists and researchers wanting to dive into RISC-V technology in a form factor ideal for everyday use. The various I/Os makes the SBC suitable for markets including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded systems.
What’s In the Box!
BeagleV-Ahead box content
- RISC-V CPU:
- Alibaba T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V Xuantie C910 (RV64GCV) processor
- Xuantie C906 audio DSP
- low power Xuantie E902 core
- 50 GFLOPS Imagination 3D GPU
- 4 TOPS NPU
- Storage:
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- microSD expansion slot
- Networking:
- 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Connectivity:
- microHDMI
- USB3 (5Gbps) microAB (host/device)
- Serial debug
- Add-on board expansion:
- mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO)
- 2xCSI, DSI
- BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins
- Open-Source Design
- Linux-Compatible:
- BeagleV-Ahead Yocto installed (Ubuntu & Fedora functioning models available)
BeagleV-Ahead front annotated
BeagleV-Ahead back annotated
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with BeagleBoard.org on developing a RISC-V core based single board computer (SBC) that encompass high performance SoC from T-Head. [BeagleV®-Ahead] supports various operating systems, including Android Open Source Project and Linux. This collaboration showcases our continuous focus to empower developers worldwide. It initiates the momentum to provide accessible RISC-V compute power to the community. We are thrilled to see more developers explore the capabilities while making a thriving RISC-V ecosystem possible, “said Jianyi Meng, Vice President of T-Head.
For more information, visit https://beaglev-ahead.org.