BeagleBoard.org Moves Along with its BeagleV-Ahead

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org

BeagleBoard.org is now delivery its BeagleV-Ahead single board computer (SBC) based on the TH1520, a quad core 64-bit RISC-V SoC from T-Head. The SBC utilizes the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).

Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org offered, “RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum as a transformative technology, and we believe that BeagleV Ahead will play a crucial role in its widespread adoption.”

BeagleV-Ahead supports hobbyists and researchers wanting to dive into RISC-V technology in a form factor ideal for everyday use. The various I/Os makes the SBC suitable for markets including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded systems.

What’s In the Box!

BeagleV-Ahead box content

RISC-V CPU: Alibaba T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V Xuantie C910 (RV64GCV) processor Xuantie C906 audio DSP low power Xuantie E902 core 50 GFLOPS Imagination 3D GPU 4 TOPS NPU

Storage: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 16GB eMMC storage microSD expansion slot

Networking: 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi Bluetooth 5.2 Gigabit Ethernet

Connectivity: microHDMI USB3 (5Gbps) microAB (host/device) Serial debug

Add-on board expansion: mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO) 2xCSI, DSI BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins

Open-Source Design

Linux-Compatible: BeagleV-Ahead Yocto installed (Ubuntu & Fedora functioning models available)



BeagleV-Ahead front annotated

BeagleV-Ahead back annotated

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with BeagleBoard.org on developing a RISC-V core based single board computer (SBC) that encompass high performance SoC from T-Head. [BeagleV®-Ahead] supports various operating systems, including Android Open Source Project and Linux. This collaboration showcases our continuous focus to empower developers worldwide. It initiates the momentum to provide accessible RISC-V compute power to the community. We are thrilled to see more developers explore the capabilities while making a thriving RISC-V ecosystem possible, “said Jianyi Meng, Vice President of T-Head.

For more information, visit https://beaglev-ahead.org.