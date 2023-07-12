Embedded Computing Design

BeagleBoard.org Moves Along with its BeagleV-Ahead

Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org

BeagleBoard.org is now delivery its BeagleV-Ahead single board computer (SBC) based on the TH1520, a quad core 64-bit RISC-V SoC from T-Head. The SBC utilizes the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).

Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org offered, “RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum as a transformative technology, and we believe that BeagleV Ahead will play a crucial role in its widespread adoption.”

BeagleV-Ahead supports hobbyists and researchers wanting to dive into RISC-V technology in a form factor ideal for everyday use. The various I/Os makes the SBC suitable for markets including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded systems.

What’s In the Box!

BeagleV-Ahead box content

 

  • RISC-V CPU: 
    • Alibaba T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V Xuantie C910 (RV64GCV) processor
    • Xuantie C906 audio DSP
    • low power Xuantie E902 core
    • 50 GFLOPS Imagination 3D GPU
    • 4 TOPS NPU
  • Storage: 
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 16GB eMMC storage
    • microSD expansion slot
  • Networking: 
    • 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Connectivity: 
    • microHDMI
    • USB3 (5Gbps) microAB (host/device)
    • Serial debug
  • Add-on board expansion: 
    • mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO)
    • 2xCSI, DSI
    • BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins
  • Open-Source Design
  • Linux-Compatible: 
    • BeagleV-Ahead Yocto installed (Ubuntu & Fedora functioning models available)

BeagleV-Ahead front annotated

 

BeagleV-Ahead back annotated

 

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with BeagleBoard.org on developing a RISC-V core based single board computer (SBC) that encompass high performance SoC from T-Head. [BeagleV®-Ahead] supports various operating systems, including Android Open Source Project and Linux. This collaboration showcases our continuous focus to empower developers worldwide. It initiates the momentum to provide accessible RISC-V compute power to the community. We are thrilled to see more developers explore the capabilities while making a thriving RISC-V ecosystem possible, “said Jianyi Meng, Vice President of T-Head.

For more information, visit https://beaglev-ahead.org.

