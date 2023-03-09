Best in Show Nominee: CAST's EMSA5-FS Functional Safety Embedded RISC-V Processor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The EMSA5-FS is a 32-bit, in-order, single-issue, five-stage pipeline processor supporting the open standard RISC-V ISA. Its fail-safe features include built-in triple or double modular redundancy, error correction code bus protection, a configurable memory protection unit, privileged operation modes, and Reset and Safety Manager Modules.

Developed by Fraunhofer IPMs, it is available from CAST for ASICs or FPGAs, and as either a stand-alone processor or pre-integrated in subsystems combining a bus fabric with peripherals. The first RISC-V ISO 26262 processor core to market, it has been ASIL-D ready certified and is supported by Lauterbach’s debugger and IAR’s safety-certified toolchain.

The EMSA5-FS processor IP core addresses two challenges facing automotive and other embedded systems designers: how best to exploit the benefits of a RISC-V processor, and how to build ISO 26262 Functional Safety into their systems. Ideal for automotive and other safety-critical applications, the easy-to-use EMSA5-FS has 32-bit, five-stage pipeline processing power with robust fail-safe features, and has achieved ASIL-D certification from SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. Highly efficient, the EMSA5-FS is also suitable for standalone Edge AI devices, enabling them to use AI and Machine Learning without relying on a connection to the cloud or other external processing systems.

For more information, visit https://www.cast-inc.com/processors/risc-v/emsa5-fs.