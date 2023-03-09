Best in Show Nominee: SSV Software Systems' eDNP/8331 Embedded Linux Module as CAD Function Block

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The eDNP/8331 consists of a microcontroller circuit based on an Arm Cortex-A7 SoC clocked at 1008 MHz, 128 MB of SDRAM, PMICs for all required voltages, and an SD card interface for the firmware. An eDNP/8331 is delivered as a CAD data intellectual property object for embedded system hardware development with Altium Designer.

Accessories include a firmware image with U-Boot boot loader, Debian Linux operating system, SSV/WebUI for device management and configuration tasks plus a C/C++ and Python 3 runtime environment. Furthermore, an I/O Function Library with BLE, NB-IoT, LTE Cat-M1, 4G and numerous other extension functions is available.

The intellectual property-based eDNP/8331 approach allows a significantly more effective integration into the customer application compared to use of embedded modules as pluggable or soldered physical components. Until now the embedded systems module carrier board was aligned with the module selected in each case in terms of module dimensions, connector or solder mounting area, pinout, etc. If the entire embedded systems module as a CAD data set is available, the schematic and PCB layout can be seamlessly integrated into the customer's own printed circuit board or created as a sub-function module with individual dimensions, pin assignment and additional functions.

For more information, visit https://www.ssv-embedded.de/en/products/ednp8331.