Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Steve Kennelly, Associate Director, Microchip Technology

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 29, 2023

Embedded Executive: Steve Kennelly, Associate Director, Microchip Technology

Here we go again; 8-bit MCUs are not dead yet. I said a few years ago that I’d give this argument up, and simply wait for the official announcement, but apparently, I shouldn’t hold my breath.

Who better to know if 8-bit MCUs are shipping in big (really big) volumes, but Microchip. Hence, I had a conversation with Steve Kennelly, Microchip’s Associate Director of its Medical Products Group. He was this week’s guest on our Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Healthcare
Product of the Week: Wincomm Corporation’s WMP-22P and WMP-24P Series

March 27, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Vishay
VISHAY Innovates its RCS0805 e3 for Performance in a Small Case

March 30, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: POLYN
VibroSense Reduces Vibration Data for Industry 4.0

March 30, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
3 Reasons Wi-Fi Mesh Needs Wi-Fi HaLow

March 27, 2023

MORE