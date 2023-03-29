Embedded Executive: Steve Kennelly, Associate Director, Microchip Technology

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Here we go again; 8-bit MCUs are not dead yet. I said a few years ago that I’d give this argument up, and simply wait for the official announcement, but apparently, I shouldn’t hold my breath.

Who better to know if 8-bit MCUs are shipping in big (really big) volumes, but Microchip. Hence, I had a conversation with Steve Kennelly, Microchip’s Associate Director of its Medical Products Group. He was this week’s guest on our Embedded Executives podcast.