GigaDevice Semiconductor GD32F470 Series of High-Performance MCUs
June 16, 2022
Cortex®-M4 Core @ 240 MHz
• Support H/W DSP instructions + FPU
• Zero-wait state execution from Flash memory
• Flash from 512 KB to 3072 KB
• SRAM from 256 KB to 768 KB
• EXMC interface support external SDRAM & SRAM
• Up to 8 x UART (9Mbit/s)
• Up to 6 x SPI (30Mbit/s)
• Up to 3 x I2C (400Kbit/s)
• Up to 2 x CAN2.0B
• Up to 2 x I2S
• Support SDIO, Ethernet MAC
• Support USB OTG FS+HS
• 8-14bit Camera Interface + IPA
• LCD-TFT controller up to XGA resolution
• Up to 3 x 12bit, 2.6M SPS ADCs (up to 24 chs)
• Up to 2 DACs