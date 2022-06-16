GigaDevice Semiconductor GD32F470 Series of High-Performance MCUs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Provided by GigaDevice

Cortex®-M4 Core @ 240 MHz

• Support H/W DSP instructions + FPU

• Zero-wait state execution from Flash memory

• Flash from 512 KB to 3072 KB

• SRAM from 256 KB to 768 KB

• EXMC interface support external SDRAM & SRAM

• Up to 8 x UART (9Mbit/s)

• Up to 6 x SPI (30Mbit/s)

• Up to 3 x I2C (400Kbit/s)

• Up to 2 x CAN2.0B

• Up to 2 x I2S

• Support SDIO, Ethernet MAC

• Support USB OTG FS+HS

• 8-14bit Camera Interface + IPA

• LCD-TFT controller up to XGA resolution

• Up to 3 x 12bit, 2.6M SPS ADCs (up to 24 chs)

• Up to 2 DACs