Best in Show Nominee: GigaDevice's GD32E230 Entry-Level 32-bit MCUs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The GD32E230 series of Arm Cortex-M23 MCUs brings customers the advantages of small size, cost optimization, energy efficiency, and flexibility while supporting security extension requirements to run the latest embedded application solutions.

The devices are manufactured using low-power technology for cost-effective applications. Small size and power efficiency can replace and enhance traditional 8-bit and 16-bit product solutions while delivering improved performance and power efficiency over the Arm Cortex-M0/M0+ cores. GD32E230 is pin-group compatible with GD32F310/F330/F350 Series, which includes a Cortex-M4 core with up to 128KB Flash/16KB RAM. The scalability of the GD32 MCU family allows customers to optimize their BOM costs based on performance requirements with low hardware and software design efforts.

Features include:

Cortex®-M23 Core up @ 72 MHz

Flash from 16 KB to 64 KB

SRAM from 4 KB to 8 KB

Up to 2x USART

Up to 2x SPI

Up to 2x I2C

1x I2S

1 Comparator

1x 12bit, ADC (up to 10 channels)

Single-cycle multiplier and 17-cycle dividers

Extensive range of enhanced I/Os and peripherals with 80% GPIO available

For more information, visit https://www.gigadevice.com/product/mcu/arm-cortex-m23/gd32e230c8t6.