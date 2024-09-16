Product of the Week: Enclustra’s Pluto XZU20 System-on-Chip (SoC) Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Embedded systems are continuously chasing greater flexibility and high-performance computing capabilities while combating challenges in power consumption, speed, and integration. Demanding applications such as sensing systems, medical devices, robotics, remote applications, and industrial control systems require versatile platforms that can handle diverse computational workloads.

Enclustra's Pluto XZU20 is a system-on-module (SoM) designed to meet these needs, particularly for developers of portable and embedded applications requiring the adaptability of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs).

Enclustra’s Pluto XZU20 in Action

Powered by Xilinx's Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC (multiprocessor system-on-chip), the Pluto XZU20 leverages heterogeneous processing capabilities by combining an ARM-based multicore processor with FPGA fabric to efficiently meet the demands of tasks like machine learning, image processing, and signal processing.

The processing power of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC is made up of an ARM® quad-core Cortex-A53, ARM® dual-core Cortex-R5F, Mali-400MP2 GPU, and 16nm FinFET+ FPGA fabric. For memory and storage, the SoC supports up to 2 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM (PS), 64 MB of QSPI flash, 4 GB of eMMC flash, and a 4.26 GByte/sec memory bandwidth.

For interface and connectivity, the Pluto XZU20 features 4 × 6 Gbit/sec GTR (Gigabit Transceivers), 1 × Gigabit Ethernet (PS), and a USB 2.0/3.0 (host/device). Options for I/O and expansion include 100 user I/Os made up of 22 ARM peripherals and 78 FPGA I/Os (24 HD + 54 HP), and additionally, the system supports 596 LGA pins with up to 106 user I/Os.

Getting Started with Enclustra’s Pluto XZU20

With a mini form factor of 30 × 30 mm, the Pluto XZU20 is available in an industrial temperature range, while also supporting the available Linux BSP and toolchain:

BSP support for: DDR4 SDRAM eMMC flash Quad SPI flash USB host Gigabit Ethernet I2C SD Card

U-boot bootloader

Comprehensive user documentation: EBE user documentation Enclustra Build Environment Application Note PetaLinux Documentation



The Pluto SoC series is available today through an Early Access Program with unique features, engineering samples to access common interfaces, and a dedicated thermal solution, including a dedicated heatsink.

For a closer look at the Pluto XZU20 system-on-module, check out the company’s video below:

