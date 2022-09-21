Silicon Labs Releases SiWx917 for Upgraded IoT Cloud Connectivity

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Silicon Labs In Deloitte's "2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey", they concluded that an average of 22 connected devices for every US household. With the extension of market production, the number of connected devices are growing, leading to improvements with cloud connectivity.

AUSTIN, Texas. Silicon Labs announced the low energy SiWx917, an ARM Cortex M4F powered, Wi-Fi 6 plus Bluetooth LE SoC family that lowers energy consumption in half from traditional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE SoCs. The SiWx917 was created out of an industrial need for low power and extended battery life in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE combination SoC for IoT cloud connectivity.

The fully incorporated SoC delivers more processing capacity with a dual-core architecture, a quad-thread ThreadArch® processor for wireless connectivity and embedded SRAM, FLASH, and AI/ML accelerator. The SiWx917is PSA Level 2 certified in a tidy 7x7 form factor.

The SiWx917 is currently sampling, with general availability anticipated in early Q3 2023.

For more information, visit silabs.com/wireless/wi-fi/siwx917-wireless-socs.