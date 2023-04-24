Embedded Computing Design

SiTime Provides Precision Timing Solution for Lattice's Low Power FPGAs

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 24, 2023

News

SiTime Provides Precision Timing Solution for Lattice's Low Power FPGAs

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA. SiTime Corporation recently announced that it will provide its Cascade MEMS-based Clock-System-on-a-Chip (ClkSoC) and an Emerald OCXO or Elite X Super-TCXO precision timing solutions for Lattice Semiconductor's new synchronization hardware development platform.

"Higher speeds, lower latency and distributed computing are driving new deployment architectures where equipment is subjected to environmental stressors such as shock, vibration and temperature changes," said Lionel Bonnot, EVP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at SiTime.

Features of the Cascade SiT95141 ClkSoC family include:

  • Integrated MEMS resonator
  • 4 PLLs (Clock domains) and 11 outputs
  • Frequency range: 8kHz to 2.1 GHz
  • DCO mode with 0.005ppb resolution
  • 4 inputs, up to 10 outputs
  • Support for IEEE 1588, ITU-T G.8262.1 and JESD204B

"This innovation will enable our customers with more ways to develop and deploy low latency, secure, and synchronized solutions," said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor.

For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Infineon
Infineon Drives ADAS with its PROFET Load Guard 12V Series

April 18, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Today’s Interactive Kiosks Deliver the Goods with Automation

April 24, 2023

MORE
Open Source
TLA+ Foundation Corrects Early Errors Saving Time and Money

April 21, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
The Software Bundle for Test Engineers

April 24, 2023

MORE