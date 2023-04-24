SiTime Provides Precision Timing Solution for Lattice's Low Power FPGAs

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA. SiTime Corporation recently announced that it will provide its Cascade MEMS-based Clock-System-on-a-Chip (ClkSoC) and an Emerald OCXO or Elite X Super-TCXO precision timing solutions for Lattice Semiconductor's new synchronization hardware development platform.

"Higher speeds, lower latency and distributed computing are driving new deployment architectures where equipment is subjected to environmental stressors such as shock, vibration and temperature changes," said Lionel Bonnot, EVP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at SiTime.

Features of the Cascade SiT95141 ClkSoC family include:

Integrated MEMS resonator

4 PLLs (Clock domains) and 11 outputs

Frequency range: 8kHz to 2.1 GHz

DCO mode with 0.005ppb resolution

4 inputs, up to 10 outputs

Support for IEEE 1588, ITU-T G.8262.1 and JESD204B

"This innovation will enable our customers with more ways to develop and deploy low latency, secure, and synchronized solutions," said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor.

