Advantech Launches World’s First COM-HPC Module with AMD EPYCTM Embedded 7003 Server Processors

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Advantech Co., Ltd At embedded world 2022, Advantech unveiled the world's first COM-HPC Server-on-Module powered by AMD EPYCTM 7003 Embedded processors. The new COM-HPC Size E Server-on-Modules (200 x 160 mm) provide more than triple the number of available edge server cores compared to any other COM-HPC server module on the market [1], providing edge server engineers with a significant performance boost.

The new COM-HPC benchmark module has typical applications in industrial-grade network technology such as VPN gateways and firewalls with high data throughput requirements of up to 100 GbE and fast buffer storage, telecommunications, and critical edge infrastructures such as 5G base stations, complex mixed-critical industry 4.0 edge servers, or even radar and sonar applications deployed in the security and defense sector.

The advantage of the Server-on-Modules approach in these applications is that developing a dedicated server design is faster and less expensive. As a result, providers of industrial-grade server equipment can design fully customized solution platforms even for lower volume projects like those found in industrial applications.

Aside from embedded computing power of up to 64 cores and multiple generic PCIe Gen 4 lanes, Advantech's new SOM-E780 Server-on-Module boasts the highest energy efficiency engineers can have for x86 servers, delivering exceptional performance, lowering energy costs, and enabling passively cooled solutions. Another advantage is that the single socket approach helps to reduce licensing costs when compared to any dual-socket server design.

AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors are built on AMD 'Zen 3' microarchitecture-based cores and the AMD Infinity Architecture, and offer a full feature set across the stack, including industry-leading I/O lane counts, 7nm x86 CPU technology, and an integrated security processor on die. They also include up to 32 MB of L3 cache, 4-6-8 memory channel interleaving to optimize performance in multiple DIMM configurations, and synchronized clocks between fabric and memory - all of which contribute to leadership performance.

EPYC processors include AMD Infinity Guard, a suite of cutting-edge security features built into the silicon to protect against both internal and external threats. Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) to protect VM privacy and integrity, Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) for strong memory integrity protection, Secure Memory Encryption (SME) to protect against attacks on main memory, and the AMD Shadow Stack for hardware-enforced stack protection against malware attacks are all part of AMD Infinity Guard.

The feature set in detail

Advantech's new SOM-E780 COM-HPC Server Size E modules feature the latest AMD EPYC 7003 Embedded server-grade CPUs and are expected to be available for at least 5 years. The new modules, which are available in five different configurations, provide applications requiring massive parallel computing performance of up to 64 powerful AMD 'Zen 3' cores for up to 128 threads.

They support up to 512 GB DDR4 RAM with 3,200 MT/s on four DIMM sockets, allowing them to accelerate server designs with high memory bandwidth demands, multiple memory intensive workloads, and virtual machine installations.

The set of up to 79 PCIe Gen 4 lanes enables a new class of modular high-performance edge server designs that integrate a wide range of dedicated controllers, computing accelerator cards, and NVMe storage media, as well as ultra high speed I/O communication and networking up to 100 Gbps Ethernet.

The modules also include 1x 2.5 Gbit Ethernet for real-time networking. Additional interfaces include 4x USB 3.2 Gen1, 4x USB 2.0, SPI Bus, 12-bit GPIO, and 2 COM ports. Hard drives and SSDs can be connected via two SATA 3.0 interfaces. There is software support for Windows 10 and Ubuntu Linux. The new COM-HPC Server-on-Modules support TPM as well as Advantech's proven remote management and monitoring solution, which includes iManager including IPMI, Embedded Software APIs, and WISE-DeviceOn, for improved Reliability, Accessibility, and Serviceability (RAS).

Advantech provides suitable cooling solutions as well as extensive software design-in services for new AI and edge computing applications in order to optimize time-to-market and design-in security.

For more information on the SOM-E780 COM-HPC Server Size E Server-on-Modules, please visit advantech.eu