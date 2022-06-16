AI-Blox Blox

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by AI-Blox Blox is an innovative modular hardware platform for edge AI applications built around the NVIDIA Jetson family.

The industrial & rugged device has an anodized aluminium enclosure which functions as a heatsink. It's available with an integrated 7" touchscreen. The modular setup is created by 2 extension slots, one dedicated for communication and one for interfacing. We have various standard communication modules & interface modules available to support a broad range of use cases. Due to the modular design, we can custom build a specific solution without having to redesign the whole platform, which speeds up time-to-market significantly.