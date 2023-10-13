COM Express Reunion for Acrosser's Family of Modules
October 13, 2023
News
Acrosser has a complete line of COM Express embedded computing solutions that consists of the ACM-XE21B6, ACM-ICLDE7, ACM-TGLUE0, ACM-EL6KA. The new devices are powered by Intel and come with a host of options and benefits for creating new and efficient designs for COM Express environments.
Type 6: ACM-XE21B6
Type 6 COM Express module was created with flexibility and compatibility. The modules are ideal for industrial automation and medical devices.
Highlights
- Newest platform and highest performance COM Express Basic Type 6
- The Intel CM246 Chipset
- Intel Core i7- 9850HE/Xeon 2176M Processor
- Support Two DDR4 SODIMM , up to 64GB
- 24 PCI-e Lanes
- 1x GbE
Type 7: ACM-ICLDE7
The Type 7 can handle the most extreme environments and continue to operate reliably when the need arises. With environmental changes, the Type 7 continues to retain its high-speed connectivity applications.
Highlights
- Intel SoC XEON™ D LCC series, max TDP 70W
- DDR4 socket x4
- Gigabit Ethernet x 1, 10 GbE x4
- No Display, No Audio
- SATA x 2, USB3.0/2.0 x4
- 1x PCIe[x16], 1x PCIe[x8] + 4x PCIe[x2]
- GPIO x8, SMbus, I2C, LPC
- COM Express Basic size, Type 7, 125mmx95mm
Type 10: ACM-TGLUE0 and ACM-EL6KA
Both ultra-compact Type ten modules are designed to weather the harshest environments on the edge. They are ideal for applications that include military, aerospace, and outdoor applications.
ACM-TGLUE0
- 11th Generation Intel Core Processor Family(formerly Tiger Lake UP3)
- Onboard LPDDR4x Memory 16 GB
- 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet x 1
- eDP x 1 , DDI x 1
- High Definition Audio Interface
- SATA3.0 x 2 , onboard PCIe SSD 64GB
- USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2/2.0 x 2 (up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 support)
- 4 x PCI-Express x 1
- COM Express Type 10, Mini Size, 84 mm x 55 mm
ACM-EL6KA
- Intel Atom x6000E, Pentium, Celeron series Processor
- Onboard Memory LPDDR4, up to 16GB
- Intel i226IT 2.5GbE x 1
- 18/24-bit Single Channel LVDS/eDP, DDI x 1
- SATA3 x 2 , Onboard eMMC up to 64GB (Optional)
- USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 10Gbps x 2
- PCIe [x1] x 4
- COM Express Mini Size, Type 10, COM.0 R2.1
For more information, visit acrosser.com.