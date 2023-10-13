COM Express Reunion for Acrosser's Family of Modules

Embedded Computing Design

Type 6: ACM-XE21B6

Acrosser has a complete line of COM Express embedded computing solutions that consists of the ACM-XE21B6, ACM-ICLDE7, ACM-TGLUE0, ACM-EL6KA. The new devices are powered by Intel and come with a host of options and benefits for creating new and efficient designs for COM Express environments.

Type 6 COM Express module was created with flexibility and compatibility. The modules are ideal for industrial automation and medical devices.

Highlights

  • Newest platform and highest performance COM Express Basic Type 6
  • The Intel CM246 Chipset
  • Intel Core i7- 9850HE/Xeon 2176M Processor
  • Support Two DDR4 SODIMM , up to 64GB
  • 24 PCI-e Lanes
  • 1x GbE

Type 7: ACM-ICLDE7

The Type 7 can handle the most extreme environments and continue to operate reliably when the need arises. With environmental changes, the Type 7 continues to retain its high-speed connectivity applications.

Highlights

  • Intel SoC XEON™ D LCC series, max TDP 70W
  • DDR4 socket x4
  • Gigabit Ethernet x 1, 10 GbE x4
  • No Display, No Audio
  • SATA x 2, USB3.0/2.0 x4
  • 1x PCIe[x16], 1x PCIe[x8] + 4x PCIe[x2]
  • GPIO x8, SMbus, I2C, LPC
  • COM Express Basic size, Type 7, 125mmx95mm

Type 10: ACM-TGLUE0 and ACM-EL6KA

Both ultra-compact Type ten modules are designed to weather the harshest environments on the edge. They are ideal for applications that include military, aerospace, and outdoor applications.

ACM-TGLUE0

  • 11th Generation Intel Core Processor Family(formerly Tiger Lake UP3)
  • Onboard LPDDR4x Memory 16 GB
  • 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet x 1
  • eDP x 1 , DDI x 1
  • High Definition Audio Interface
  • SATA3.0 x 2 , onboard PCIe SSD 64GB
  • USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2/2.0 x 2 (up to USB 3.2 Gen 2 support)
  • 4 x PCI-Express x 1
  • COM Express Type 10, Mini Size, 84 mm x 55 mm

ACM-EL6KA

  • Intel Atom x6000E, Pentium, Celeron series Processor
  • Onboard Memory LPDDR4, up to 16GB
  • Intel i226IT 2.5GbE x 1
  • 18/24-bit Single Channel LVDS/eDP, DDI x 1
  • SATA3 x 2 , Onboard eMMC up to 64GB (Optional)
  • USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 10Gbps x 2
  • PCIe [x1] x 4
  • COM Express Mini Size, Type 10, COM.0 R2.1

For more information, visit acrosser.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

