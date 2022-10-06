CWD Limited Releases a Semtech LoRa Connect Enhanced Dual Combo Module for IoT Cloud Devices

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by CWD Limited

CWD Limited developed the CWD CBTLRM02, dual combo module incorporated in ATEX certified smart ID cards, and integrated with Semtech's LoRa Connect™ platform with LoRaWAN® standard connectivity and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE).

By leveraging Semtech's LoRa Connect (SX1262) System on Chip (SoC) for connectivity, in the range of 150MHz to 960MHz, and in collaboration with BLE for the 2.4GHz ISM band, the solution enables an extended range for asset tracking, edge sensors, and industrial automation. Marc Pégulu, vice president and general manager for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group said, "Semtech's LoRa Connect portfolio combined with complementary connectivity options, like BLE, provide customers with broader geographic coverage for asset tracking devices while making network deployments much less complicated."

For more information, visit cwdin.com.