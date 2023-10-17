Embedded Computing Design

Kontron Releases Server-Class Motherboards for Edge AI and Robotics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 17, 2023

News

Image Credit: Kontron

Ismaning, Germany. Kontron introduced its K9051-C741 ATX server class motherboard developed to support Intel 4th/5th generation Xeon scalable processors. Power and efficiency come from the Intel C741 chipset and Intel LGA4677 socket processors carrying a TDP of 350W and 768GB memory. Memory intense applications are carried out by up to 64 cores and eight independent memory channels.

Utilizing the Kontron K9051-C741 ATX gives designers DDR5 memory offering speeds of up to 5600 MT/s RDIMM. Memory density options include 16GB to 96GB for each of the eight channels. Expansion is easy with five PCIe Gen 5 expansion slots for the evolution of any ecosystem.

The OpenBMC supplies the operation and monitoring of the board as it performs in harsh conditions due to its robust construction and advanced thermal management. Kontron’s K9051-C741 ATX is ideal for applications involving imaging, medical, AI, and advanced robotics.

For more information, visit kontron.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

